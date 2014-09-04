Swedish c.bank's Ingves says would cut rates if further policy easing needed

STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - If Sweden needed looser monetary policy, the central bank would first cut rates and push planned rate hikes further out rather than taking measures such as quantitive easing, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

Asked what measures the central bank would take, Ingves said:

“In the first instance, lower rates and rate hikes that are pushed further out in time, because we neither have the same concerns about the financial sector, nor the same concerns around government debt which they have in a large number of countries in Europe,” he said.