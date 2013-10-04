Swedish c.bank chief: mortgage risk weights should rise to 35 pct

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves on Friday joined a growing number of policy makers calling for bank risk weights on mortgages in the Nordic country to be raised further against a backdrop of soaring household debts.

“Risk weights on mortages should be pushed up to 35 percent over time,” Ingves said during a presentation.

Ingves also said it was reasonable that counter-cyclical capital buffers for banks would be high when introduced. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; writing by Niklas Pollard)