Stockholm jewellery store robbery caught on camera by passerby
May 16, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Stockholm jewellery store robbery caught on camera by passerby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - Two robbers who raided a store selling watches and jewellery in a Stockholm mall were caught on camera in a video of the burglary that has received hundreds of thousands of views online.

Marios Lysandrides, whose footage has been viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube, said one of the robbers yelled abuse at him while he filmed but continued with the burglary. The duo fled on a scooter with a bag of loot but were arrested soon after, according to local reports. (Reporting by Reuters Television)

