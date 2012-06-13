FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyer of bankrupt Saab aims for electric cars
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 13, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Buyer of bankrupt Saab aims for electric cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TROLLHATTAN, Sweden, June 13 (Reuters) - A Chinese-Sweden investment group with Japanese backing has agreed to buy bankrupt car maker Saab Automobile and will aim to make electric vehicles, the administrator of the bankruptcy process said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the administrator gave no details on how much the buyer, National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, was paying for Saab or how much it would invest.

“The company will start a new operation in Trollhattan (home to Saab in western Sweden) where all development and production will be focussed on electric cars,” the administrators said.

Saab crashed into bankruptcy at the end of 2011, less than two years after former owner General Motors sold it to Dutch group Spyker. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.