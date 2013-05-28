Former Saab chairman to be questioned in Swedish tax inquiry

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Former Saab Chairman Victor Muller will be called in to answer questions related to a Swedish inquiry into alleged tax offences at the bankrupt carmaker, the country’s Economic Crime Authority said on Tuesday.

Muller, chief executive of the Spyker sports-car group that bought Saab from General Motors in 2010, is not suspected of wrongdoing.

“The Gothenburg district attorney has confirmed that Mr Muller is not a suspect and may be invited for an interview after summer, possibly in October,” Spyker said in a statement.

Prosecutors are looking into allegations that executives at Saab, which collapsed in 2011, obstructed proper tax checks over the years 2010 to 2011.

The period being examined was a turbulent time for the company, taking in its sale by General Motors and subsequent emergence of problems that led to its collapse.

Katinka Wall, a spokeswoman at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority, confirmed that Muller would be summoned as part of the wider investigation and that he is not being served as a suspect.

She declined to provide further details.

Swedish prosecutors last week questioned Saab’s former Chief Executive Jan-Ake Jonsson and two other executives as part of its tax investigation. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Goodman)