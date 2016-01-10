UPDATE 1-Swedish airport reopens after brief evacuation due to bomb scare

(Updates with no explosive traces found, airport reopened)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - An airport near Stockholm was evacuated and departing flights suspended for several hours on Sunday after staff found a suspicious powder in a bag that had been checked in for a flight, officials said.

Police later said no explosive traces had been found and Skavsta airport was reopened. The airport, Sweden’s fifth largest, mainly handles low-cost airlines.

Skavsta is about 100 km (60 miles) south of Stockholm. (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Mark Heinrich)