Sweden raises threat level, citing "concrete information"
November 18, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Sweden raises threat level, citing "concrete information"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s security police (SAPO) raised on Wednesday their terrorist threat assessment by one step, to four on a scale of five, following the attacks in France.

“One of the reasons for the increase is that the Security Police have received concrete information and made a judgement that we need to act within the framework of our counter-terrorism operations,” SAPO said in a statement.

Level four means that there is a high probability that “persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack”. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

