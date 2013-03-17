FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish investment firm Ratos to buy SF cinema group - paper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

Swedish investment firm Ratos to buy SF cinema group - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Swedish listed private equity firm Ratos will buy a majority stake in the SF cinema chain in a deal worth around 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($420 million), daily Dagens Industri said on Sunday.

Ratos will buy 60 to 70 percent of SF Media, owned by Swedish media group Bonniers, and then SF Media will buy Oslo Kino, which has cinemas in 9 Norwegian cities, the paper quoted sources saying.

Ratos made no immediate comment on the report.

SF cinemas, which operates 41 cinemas in Sweden and Norway made a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 258 million crowns, the paper said.

Ratos already owns Finnkino, the largest cinema operator in Finland and the Baltics.

Reuters reported last week that a deal for SF cinemas was close. ($1 = 6.3986 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.