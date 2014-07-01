FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-Sweden's Soc Dems want SEK 4 bln bank tax hike - Andersson
July 1, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Sweden's Soc Dems want SEK 4 bln bank tax hike - Andersson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

VISBY (Sweden), July 1 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Social Democrats want to raise taxes for banks by 4 billion crowns ($597 million) annually if they win the September general elections, the party’s economic spokeswoman said.

“In order to finance reforms in child care, we want to raise the tax on banks by 4 billion annually,” Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It is as much as the banks earned on the corporate tax cut in 2013. Tax-wise the banks are now back (with this proposal) on the same level as January 31, 2012.”

On Sunday, Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven proposed a ceiling for the number of children in day care groups, a reform he said would cost 1.1 billion Swedish crowns annually.

Sweden holds general elections in September, and the centre-right government is trailing the Social Democratic-led opposition badly in the polls. Andersson is front-runner to become Minister of Finance should the opposition win the elections. ($1 = 6.7056 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Writing by Johan Ahlander, editing by Sven Nordenstam)

