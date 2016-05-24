FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spotify revenues grow 80 pct to 1.9 bln euros in 2015, op loss widens
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Spotify revenues grow 80 pct to 1.9 bln euros in 2015, op loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 24 (Reuters) - Music streaming service Spotify reported an 80 percent increase in revenues to 1.945 billion euros in 2015 as its user base swelled and it expanded in new markets, a filing showed.

The Stockholm-based company, which provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers, posted an operating loss of 184.5 million euros, compared with 165.1 million in 2014.

The figures for its holding company Spotify Technology S.A. were obtained by Reuters from the Luxembourg company registry on Tuesday.

Spotify, which was created in Stockholm 10 years ago, now boasts of having close to 100 million users in about 60 markets. It has about 30 million paying users, making it the market leader in music streaming.

Reporting by Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.