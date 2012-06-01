Resilience of Swedish banks is good -cbank

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Sweden’s top banks are financially strong and have good resilience to a deterioration in economic prospects, the country’s Riksbank said on Friday in its twice-yearly financial stability report.

The central bank said the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is the largest single risk to financial stability in Sweden in the short term and the major banks - Nordea, Handelsbanken , Swedbank and SEB - should ensure they have sufficient capital and liquidity buffers.

“Although the resilience of the major Swedish banks is good at present, their access to funding could be affected if the situation in the euro area gets worse,” the Riksbank said.

“This is because the major banks largely use wholesale funding, which has proved to be volatile during periods of financial stress.”

The Riksbank’s stress tests however show that the major banks would be able to cope with much weaker economic development in the period ahead.