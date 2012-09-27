Sweden may have more transparent "Stibor" system before year-end

STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A more transparent system for setting Sweden’s benchmark interbank lending rate could be in place by the end of the year, an official from the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

Faith in interbank rates across the globe was shaken earlier this year when British bank Barclays agreed to pay almost $500 million to settle allegations that it manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Since then policymakers in Europe and the United States have called for an overhaul of Libor, which is used as a reference for pricing hundreds of trillions of dollars of loans and financial transactions.

The transparency of Stockholm’s Interbank Offered Rate , set by just five banks, has also been questioned by regulators leading to a review by the central bank and the promise of an overhaul by the rate-setting banks.

“I feel optimistic as things stand today that we are going to move forward with this (a new system) and I think there is a good chance this will be done before the end of the year,” head of the Financial Stability Department at the Riksbank told Reuters.

Mattias Persson said that the Riksbank’s review of Stibor would be finished in the autumn.

Unlike Libor, there have been no indications of manipulation of the interbank offered rate in Sweden, which serves as a reference point for everything from mortgages to complex derivatives with a value of around some $6 trillion in financial contracts.

In Sweden, banks set the rate by saying what they are willing to lend at, not the level at which they think they could borrow as with Libor.

Suggestions for improving confidence in Stibor include adding to the five banks - Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank - which set the rate and ensuring the rates are backed by actual interbank deals.

Another possibility is basing the rate on a banks’ cost of funding. This could involve using a rate linked to a banks’ cost of borrowing in a foreign currency such as the U.S. dollar and swapping that into Swedish crowns.

Persson said that he did not want to tie himself to any particular measure yet, but said that banks needed to come up with an improved system.

“This has to move forward and they have to take the responsibility,” he said.

He would not be drawn on what the Riksbank would do if it was not happy with the banks’ solution.

Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor’s sponsor, the British Bankers’ Association, since 2005.