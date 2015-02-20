FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish journalist missing in Syrian-Turkish border area - report
February 20, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish journalist missing in Syrian-Turkish border area - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A Swedish freelance journalist has gone missing in the Syrian-Turkish border area, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reported on Friday, without disclosing its sources.

The journalist was not identified but was described as in his 30s. He had planned to enter an area of Syria controlled by Islamic State militants via the Turkish town of Gaziantep but had not been heard of for four days, the paper reported.

A Swedish foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Andrew Roche)

