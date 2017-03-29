FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Swedish govt investigation to propose scrapping online gambling monopoly-source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 29, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

Swedish govt investigation to propose scrapping online gambling monopoly-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's state gambling monopoly should be largely scrapped and replaced with a system where online gambling companies are licensed and taxed, a government-appointed investigation will propose this week, a source familiar with the matter said.

The special investigator leading the review, Hakan Hallstedt, will recommend that online gambling firms pay a tax of 18 percent on their gross gaming revenue, said the source, who had reviewed the proposal ahead of its presentation on Friday.

The proposal would aim to ensure that the percentage of licensed and tax-generating gambling amount to 90 percent of the Swedish market.

By scrapping the decades-old monopoly, the centre-left government hopes to bring foreign-based online gambling companies such as Kindred Group and Betsson , which operate from outside Sweden and have taken a growing share of online betting, under its regulatory sway.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.