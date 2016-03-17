FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden moves to scrap interest on tax accounts to deter savers
March 17, 2016

Sweden moves to scrap interest on tax accounts to deter savers

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - The Swedish government proposed on Thursday scrapping interest rates on the accounts savers use to set aside money to cover their taxes, to discourage them from parking cash there while bank interest rates plumb new depths.

Savings rates on Tax Agency accounts are currently running at 0.6 percent or more, far above both the central bank’s key interest rate - at a record-low minus 0.50 percent - and the near-zero interest offered by the largest retail banks.

Some individuals and businesses have as a result been putting more money in their tax accounts, used to settle tax returns and pay for other fees.

The finance department said in a statement that in December and January, around 22 billion crowns ($122 million) were deposited on tax accounts for investment purposes.

“The tax account is to be used for paying taxes, not to compete with other saving forms,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in the statement.

The finance department said that it expected the proposal to take effect from January 2017 and that the government hoped to save 730 million crowns next year as a result.

The central bank’s negative interest rates is having effects elsewhere in the economy as well. Daily Svenska Dagbladet reported this week that banks Nordea and SEB have begun charging municipalities to deposit money with them. ($1 = 8.1918 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

