Swedish Fin Min Borg sees no room for tax cuts if govt wins new term
April 4, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish Fin Min Borg sees no room for tax cuts if govt wins new term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-right government will not cut taxes if it wins a new four-year mandate in September, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

“I don’t see any room for tax cuts during the next mandate period, neither at the beginning of the period nor at the end,” he told reporters at a conference held by the Moderate Party.

Borg has already said the government will raise vehicle taxes as well as taxes on alcohol and tobacco if it wins the election in order to restore a surplus to public finances. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

