FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EU raids Swedish mobile operators on suspicion of blocking rivals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

EU raids Swedish mobile operators on suspicion of blocking rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators carried out unannounced inspections at the offices of Swedish telecoms operators on Tuesday on concerns that they may have sought to prevent others entering the market.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-nation European Union, said in a statement it had carried out the inspections with counterparts from the Swedish Competition Authority. It did not name the companies.

Earlier, Norway's Telenor said that the European Commission had raided the office of its Swedish subsidiary. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.