Sweden's famed private welfare provision faces clamp-down after election

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - One of Sweden’s biggest reforms of recent decades is under threat as a probable new centre-left government promises to “do away with the gold rush” for companies providing taxpayer-funded public services such as schooling, healthcare and elderly care.

Social Democrat leader and prime minister-in-waiting Stefan Lofven, victorious in an election this month, has warned that profits will go down for the private companies that ran 31 percent of Swedish healthcare and elderly homes in 2012.

Eight years of Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfelt’s centre right government had seen an expansion of private involvement in the sector - a profound step for a country known for its cradle-to-grave welfare state and one that governments elsewhere have sought to imitate.

However, a run of scandals led to accusations that profit was being put before the wellbeing of patients and pupils and the issue was a hot topic in Sweden’s general election campaign. Even parties in the centre-right government had vowed to tighten rules to ensure higher standards.

Although the principle of private provision will most likely be maintained by the next government, new restrictions and regulations could prompt some of the private operators to steer clear of the sector.

“I find it very, very hard to believe that any private equity player would want to invest in care in Sweden,” said a senior banker who declined to be identified as he did not want to comment publicly on a politically sensitive matter. “It’s just bad vibes, and why would you take that kind of risk?”

Of the roughly 600 billion Swedish crowns ($84 billion) Sweden spent in 2012 on welfare services, around 15 percent went to private sector providers, according to official figures.

But after some scandals, including a private education provider - JB Education - going bust leaving 11,000 pupils without school and reports of staff not changing diapers frequently enough in private old people’s homes to save money, politicians got tough.

In the case of the diapers, the accuracy of some of the reports have since been questioned. But the damage was done.

Much blame has been laid at the feet of private equity companies, who own some of the biggest firms in healthcare and education such as hospital operator Capio, elderly care provider Attendo and school firm Academedia.

Investor AB, the investment firm controlled by Sweden’s powerful Wallenberg family, also has substantial interests in welfare, owning care provider Aleris and a stake in independent school operator Kunskapsskolan.

Facing a colder political climate, private equity firms cut investment in companies in care and education to 59 million crowns last year, down from a peak of 7.6 billion in 2010, the Swedish Private Equity and Venture Capital Association says.

While private firms in health are accepted by most parties, politicians face pressure from voters to tighten regulations.

UNCERTAINTY

With the Social Democrats - the biggest party - and Green Party still negotiating on how to form a government, the extent of regulatory change is still uncertain.

The Green Party is broadly positive about private welfare provision and, as a minority government, the Social Democrats and Greens will have a tough time passing measures against a parliamentary majority favouring market-oriented policies.

With Lofven rejecting the Left Party in any centre-left coalition, its leader Jonas Sjostedt has said he would only support a government from outside if it curbed welfare profits.

“We see it as positive that Stefan Lofven gave the cold shoulder to the Left Party and its demands to ban welfare profits,” said Klas Tikkanen, chief financial officer of NC Advisory AB, an advisory firm to buyout house Nordic Capital which co-owns hospital and primary care unit operator Capio.

“A situation where everything is in limbo is probably better than something you know would be bad.”

Lofven may need the Left party to pass a budget, raising speculation Sjostedt could hold the government to ransom. But Sjostedt may not risk a new election on just one issue.

“I would still be surprised if they voted against Lofven as prime minister or against his budget,” said Magnus Hagevi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Linnaeus University.

Banning profits for welfare companies may also create legal headaches, said Anne Ramberg, Secretary General of the Swedish Bar Association as it would cause firms’ value to plummet.

That could lead some investors to sue Sweden for damages, claiming expropriation of private property and breaking of international investment treaties.

“In that case, it’s not about small change, but quite substantial amounts,” Ramberg said.

Though banning profits looks unlikely, the Social Democrats say there are other ways to find common ground with the Left Party to tighten the screws on private welfare providers.

“We certainly agree that we need to do away with the gold rush in Swedish welfare,” Party Secretary Carin Jamtin told Swedish television.

“It is a waste of tax money, people suffer for it, and school pupils don’t learn what they are entitled to.”

TOUGHER REGULATION

A likely scenario is tougher regulation of public tenders of welfare services, regulation to safeguard quality and vetting of owners and operators of companies providing tax funded services.

“We believe that will benefit those of us who are serious players in the business,” said NC Advisory’s Tikkanen.

Some politicians have suggested a minimum ten year period for owning welfare firms - a demand that could effectively bar private equity funds from owning such firms as they usually have a five-to-seven year investment horizon.

Social Democrats have proposed forcing private companies in health and education to match public sector staffing levels. But it unclear how they would implement such a rule.

“Probably there will be more regulation, and it’s hoped that it will come in the form of quality criteria that lead to higher quality for users,” said Isabella de Feudis, Chief Executive of the Swedish Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

Per Stromberg, Professor of Finance and Private Equity at the Stockholm School of Economics, said much of the tough talk against private welfare providers may be watered down in any new laws.

“These simple solutions are not particularly well thought out, and there will be considerable problems when trying to implement them in this sector,” Stromberg said.

Meanwhile, private investment may be on the back burner.

“I would say that none of the private equity players are even contemplating investing in anything where there is a political influence,” said an executive at a pension fund which invests in Swedish private equity funds. He declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Instead, private equity firms stuck with holdings in the welfare sector may opt to list them on the stock market.

“But before there’s any clarity on what kind of returns investors can expect for these companies, it will be difficult to list them, and difficult to find any new owner,” Per Stromberg said. (1 US dollar = 7.1540 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Toby Chopra)