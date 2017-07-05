STOCKHOLM, July 5 Sweden's minority government
said on Wednesday it was looking at several ways to limit
private companies' profits in the tax-funded welfare sector but
might not choose the profit cap solution recently proposed by a
commission.
Sweden's centre-left government is trying to come good on a
promise to limit the profits that private companies can make for
providing welfare services paid for by taxpayers.
Public Administration Minister Ardalan Shekarabi denied
media reports that negotiations with the Left Party had
collapsed and said the government is still trying to ensure that
taxpayers' money was used in the way "they are intended".
"That requires a limit to the profits in the welfare sector,
but we are pragmatic about the way to achieve this," he told
Reuters. "We are open to talks with the centre-right opposition"
on the subject, he added.
Among other solutions discussed previously are stricter
quality controls of the companies services, owner requirements
in order to ensure long-time ownership, and better transparency.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had said earlier this year his
government would push ahead with a profit cap proposed by a
state commission. It would limit operating profit of tax-funded
welfare firms to seven percent plus risk-free rate of their
working capital.
The commission proposal was widely criticised and the
centre-right opposition has vowed to vote against any such
proposal in parliament.
Sweden has deregulated much of its health and education
sector since the 1990s, but many Swedes are now worried that
public services have deteriorated and that taxpayers are
directly funding shareholder payouts by businesses.
The private welfare companies have said that the focus
should be on the quality of the service they provide, not the
size of their profits.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Jon Boyle)