LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is testing investor interest for five-year euro benchmark bond at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, according to a market source.

Lead managers Barclays, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS are taking indications of interest and are expected to price the bond during Thursday’s business. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)