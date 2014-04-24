Interest for Sweden's new five-year in excess of 2.5bn

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden’s five-year euro bond has attracted more than 2.5bn of investor demand, according to a market source.

The Aaa/AAA/AAA rated sovereign set official guidance on the bond Thursday morning at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with the initial marketing level announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Barclays, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS - lead managers on the deal - then revised guidance to 16bp through mid-swaps as investor demand grew to 2bn.