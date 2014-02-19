FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish Match Q4 profit in line, sees tough competition in 2014
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 19, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Swedish Match Q4 profit in line, sees tough competition in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted a drop in fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said fierce competition in the U.S. cigar market would contiune in 2014.

Operating profit fell to 932 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) against 986 million a year ago and compared to a mean forecast of 934 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nL5N0LH3T8

The snus and snuff margin was 45.1 percent, in line with the expected 45.0 percent.

The company, which is strongest in the premium segment of the moist snuff market in Sweden, said the cheaper segment was expected to grow faster and that this was likely to lead to negative mix effects in 2014.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/vud96v

$1 = 6.4812 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.