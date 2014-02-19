Swedish Match Q4 profit in line, sees tough competition in 2014

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted a drop in fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said fierce competition in the U.S. cigar market would contiune in 2014.

Operating profit fell to 932 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) against 986 million a year ago and compared to a mean forecast of 934 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nL5N0LH3T8

The snus and snuff margin was 45.1 percent, in line with the expected 45.0 percent.

The company, which is strongest in the premium segment of the moist snuff market in Sweden, said the cheaper segment was expected to grow faster and that this was likely to lead to negative mix effects in 2014.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/vud96v