Swedish Match in talks with private equity firms to sell STG -Bloomberg
November 28, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish Match in talks with private equity firms to sell STG -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB and Skandinavisk Holding, the owners of Scandinavian Tobacco Group, are in talks with private-equity firms about a possible sale of the cigar maker, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the news agency reported that CVC Capital Partners Ltd., Rhone Capital LLC and Pamplona Capital Management LLP, are bidding for STG, and that company could fetch about $2 billion.

Shares in tobacco products maker Swedish Match rose after the news, up 5.3 percent at 1617 GMT.

Swedish Match has had the right since October to sell its 49-percent stake in STG after the expiry of a lock-up period and has said it is looking into possible ways to exit it.

Swedish Match declined to comment. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
