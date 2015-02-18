FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swedish Match's quarterly operating profit slightly above forecast
February 18, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Swedish Match's quarterly operating profit slightly above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported quarterly operating profit slightly above expectations on Wednesday and said the growth of the Scandinavian snus market would slow this year.

Operating profit rose to 992 million crowns ($119 million) from 932 million a year ago, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 988 million.

The snus and snuff profit margin was 43.6 percent, below a forecast 44.2 percent and down from 45.1 percent a year ago.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 7.50 crowns per share, higher than the median forecast of 7.34 crowns.

$1 = 8.3326 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Pravin Char

