Swedish Match Q3 snus and snuff margin beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported third-quarter operating profits roughly matching expectations on Wednesday, and a snus and snuff margin above forecast.

Operating profit rose to 1.07 billion crowns ($125.0 million) from a year-ago 989 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.06 billion.

Swedish Match said its snus market share in main market Sweden grew in the quarter. Its operating margin for snus and snuff shrank to 42.4 percent from a year-ago 44.8 percent but was up from the second quarter and topped the 41.0 percent seen by analysts.

It said it was still waiting for a response from U.S. regulators to its application to market its Swedish-style wet snuff snus in the United States as less harmful than cigarettes.