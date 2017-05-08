FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Swedish Match Q1 profit from product areas tops consensus
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 3 months ago

Swedish Match Q1 profit from product areas tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Wet snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted on Monday a higher first-quarter operating profit from product areas than expected and predicted slowing growth in Scandinavian snus consumption this year.

Operating profit from product areas increased to 994 million crowns ($113.1 million) from a year-ago 939 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 977 million.

The operating margin for snus and snuff shrank less than expected, to 41.1 percent from 41.8 percent, against a forecast of 40.8 percent. ($1 = 8.7875 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.