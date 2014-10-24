UPDATE 1-Swedish Match Q3 in line, sees more cut-price competition

* Q3 EBIT 989 mln SEK vs consensus 980 mln

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tobacco products maker Swedish Match said on Friday it saw strong cut-price competition throughout the year for its two main segments of snus and U.S mass market cigars after it posted third-quarter profits nearly matching expectations.

The firm said operating profit grew to 989 million crowns ($136.3 million) from 924 million a year ago, with the strongest growth coming from the product area that includes U.S mass market cigars and chewing tobacco. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was 980 million.

Swedish Match has fought headwinds in the past couple of years as cut-price brands have gained popularity in the Swedish market for snus and competition had strengthened in its U.S. mass market cigar business.

The group sells the bulk of its snus - a Swedish-version moist tobacco usually sold in sachets that are placed under the lip and sucked - in home market Sweden.

Margin at the snus and snuff segment, which makes up more than half of group profit, shrank to 44.8 percent from 45.4 percent, below a forecast 45.8 percent.

Swedish Match repeated it expects the U.S. cigar market to remain very competitive this year, and that faster growth for cheap snus will result in negative mix effects in Sweden, where Swedish Match its strongest in more expensive snus.

It repeated expectations for the Scandinavian snus market and the U.S. market for moist snuff and snus to continue to grow in 2014.