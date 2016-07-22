UPDATE 1-Swedish Match Q2 core profit tops forecasts, says competition fierce

(Adds CEO comment, shares)

July 22 (Reuters) - Tobacco firm Swedish Match on Friday reported operating profit from product areas above analyst forecasts and said it expected competition to remain fierce in the key markets for snus in Scandinavia and cigars in the U.S.

* Q2 operating profit from product areas increased by 8 pct to 1.01 bln crowns ($117 million) vs mean forecast 977 mln in Reuters poll, and 937 mln a year ago

* Q2 sales up 8 pct to 3.92 bln crowns vs mean forecast 3.73 bln, and 3.64 bln a year ago.

* Q2 snus and snuff margin 41.7 pct vs forecast 41.8 pct and year-ago 40.5 pct

* Swedish Match shares down 0.1 pct at 0909 GMT vs a 0.3 pct drop in Stockholm's OMXS30 blue-chip index

* Says outlook has been updated based on developments during first six months, but remains broadly same as previous outlook for full year

* Says we expect the competitive activity level in the Scandinavian snus market to continue to remain high for the remainder of the year

* CEO Lars Dahlgren tells Reuters plans for competition on Swedish snus market to remain fierce

* Says for cigars in the U.S., Swedish Match expects the market to continue to grow in 2016 but to remain highly competitive

* CEO Lars Dahlgren tells Reuters he expects a slightly higher operating loss from snus outside Scandinavia in H2 versus H1 but still sees full year loss below year-ago level

* Says marketing costs is a big part of that operating loss, sees higher gross profit and growing sales for snus outside Scandinavia in 2016 vs 2015

* CEO says has not heard from U.S. regulator FDA during the quarter related to company's application to market snus as less hazardous than cigarettes, does not read anything into that

* CEO says after two relatively weak quarters for chewing tobacco sees better development in Q3, but still falling volumes

* Says for the second half of this year, we expect a continued strong development for other tobacco products, particularly in the third quarter

* Says for snus and moist snuff we do not expect the same tailwind from calendar effects in the second half and we also expect the market growth in Scandinavia to moderate somewhat

* Says working hard to defend its market shares for snus in Scandinavia and for moist snuff in the U.S.

* Says in Scandinavia, we expect the market to continue to grow during H2 albeit at a more modest rate compared to H1

* Says in our Scandinavian snus business, the average net selling price per can during 2016 is now expected to be largely in line with 2015

* Says for our other tobacco products area we expect sales and operating profit in local currency in the second half to be higher than in the prior year period

* Says in Scandinavia costs related to market initiatives are expected to be higher than the previous year

* Says during 2015, the stronger US dollar compared to 2014 had a significant positive effect on both sales and operating profit growth. For 2016, company expects a much less pronounced currency translation impact ($1 = 8.5893 Swedish crowns)