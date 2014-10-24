FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Match Q3 operating profit in line with consensus
October 24, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish Match Q3 operating profit in line with consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted third-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts on Friday and said it saw the U.S. cigar market remaining very competitive this year.

Operating profit grew to 989 million Swedish crowns ($136.3 million) from 924 million a year ago, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 980 million.

The snus and snuff margin was 44.8 percent, below a forecast 45.8 percent. (1 US dollar = 7.2573 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

