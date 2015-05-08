FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swedish Match Q1 operating profit beats consensus, snus margin lags
May 8, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Swedish Match Q1 operating profit beats consensus, snus margin lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported first-quarter operating profits above forecasts on Friday but a bigger drop than expected in its snus and snuff margin.

It said shipment volumes in Scandinavia would throughout the year be negatively affected by destocking following a 2014 year-end hoarding by consumers due to a tax hike.

Operating profit rose to 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($122 million) from a year-ago 858 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 935 million.

However, its profit from business areas was in line with expectations.

The snus and snuff operating profit margin was 38.2 percent against a forecast 40.1 percent and down from 43.8 percent. ($1 = 8.3126 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
