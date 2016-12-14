FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
FDA denies Swedish Match request to remove warnings
December 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 8 months ago

FDA denies Swedish Match request to remove warnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it denied Swedish Match AB's request to remove a currently required warning stating that its eight smokeless tobacco products can cause gum disease and tooth loss.

The FDA authorized the sale of eight smokeless tobacco products known as "snus" under its "General" brand by Swedish Match last year.

Snus is a moist tobacco product placed under the upper lip that does not involve spitting or chewing.

Swedish Match had requested the removal of two warnings that the products can cause gum disease and tooth loss, and mouth cancer, which are currently required to be displayed on all smokeless tobacco packages and in advertisements.

The FDA deferred final action for the company's other requests to remove or revise two additional warnings, and offered Swedish Match an option to amend its applications. (bit.ly/2hvm5Ey) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

