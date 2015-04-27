FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Sobi confirms in preliminary talks on bid for company
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Sobi confirms in preliminary talks on bid for company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish pharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said on Monday it had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company.

The confirmation followed a report from Bloomberg saying the company, also known as Sobi, had held on and off talks with potential buyers since last year.

Interested parties include Pfizer Inc, which has an existing partnership with the company, and Biogen Inc. Biogen, which also has a partnership with Sobi, could look at acquiring part or all of the company, Bloomberg reported.

“The Board confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for all shares issued by the company,” Sobi said in a statement, adding:

”There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.! (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.