UPDATE 2-Rare diseases drugmaker Sobi jumps on takeover bid

By Daniel Dickson and Rebecka Roos

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Rare diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, said a potential buyer had made a preliminary takeover proposal, the latest company to be sucked into a wave of deal-making in the healthcare sector.

Sobi did not identify the other company but larger cash-rich drugmakers are trying to boost their portfolios by buying promising new medicines from smaller biotech firms, taking advantage of low financing costs due to low interest rates.

A suitor for Sobi would most likely be interested in its presence in the haemophilia drugs market where Sobi and Biogen have developed two new medicines in a partnership.

Analysts said Biogen or Pfizer were the two most likely buyers but other big pharmaceutical companies looking to build up their portfolios of rare diseases could also be interested. Spokeswomen for Pfizer and Biogen declined to comment.

“The Board confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for all shares issued by the company,” Sobi said in the statement that confirmed a Bloomberg report.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.”

Sobi’s head of communications, Oskar Bosson, said the offer came “very recently”.

Sobi shares were up 18 percent to 131.90 crowns at 1200 GMT. The company has seen its share price rise more than six-fold in the last three years.

“It is a natural development given that Sobi is a small company that acts with strategically important product launches in haemophilia,” Swedbank analyst Johan Unnerus said about the preliminary offer.

Biogen launched the haemophilia drugs in the United States last year and Sobi is seen launching them in Europe well before those of competitors.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Richard Koch said he saw Biogen as the most likely buyer and that a bid could be worth around 140 to 150 Swedish crowns per share, valuing Sobi at 37 billion crowns ($4.3 billion) to 40 billion crowns.

Richard Parkes of Deutsche Bank also said Biogen was the most plausible acquirer, given its existing collaboration with Sobi and the ability to strip out certain costs.

Sobi estimates the market value for haemophilia treatment in the territory where it holds the rights in the partnership - Europe as well as North Africa, Russia and parts of the Middle East - at $3.7 billion.

M&A activity in the healthcare sector this year is running at double the year-ago level, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Swedish medical technology company Aerocrine confirmed on Monday it was in preliminary discussions with a third party concerning a public offer for Aerocrine. ($1 = 8.6369 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London, Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Anna Willard)