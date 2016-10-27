FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Sobi Q3 EBITA beats expectations by 54 pct, raises outlook
October 27, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Sobi Q3 EBITA beats expectations by 54 pct, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Q3 gross margin of 67 per cent (62)

* Q3 revenue totalled sek 1,171 m (786)

* Q3 EBITA of sek 282 m

* Reuters poll: Sobi Q3 ebita was seen at sek 183 million, revenues at 1,139 million

* Says outlook 2016 - guidance raised

* Says based on strong performance across the portfolio and an earlier launch for Alprolix, the company has raised guidance for the full year

* Says for full-year 2016, Sobi now expects revenues of sek 5,125-5,200 m (4,800-5,000)

* Says gross margin is now expected to be 70 per cent (68-70) and ebita for full-year in range of sek 1,475-1,525 m (1,200-1,300)

* Analysts forecasts in Reuters poll was for 2016 total revenue 5,195 mln SEK and EBITA 1,548 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
