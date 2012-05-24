New Issue-Swedish Export Credit Corp sells $1 bln notes

May 24 (Reuters) - Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) on Wednesday sold $1.0 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. HSBC, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Nomura were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SWEDISH EXPORT CREDIT CORP AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 05/30/2017 TYPE NOTES ISS PRICE 99.653 FIRST PAY 11/30/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 1.823 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/30/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 108.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)