New Issue-Swedish Export Credit Corp sells $1 bln notes
May 24, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Swedish Export Credit Corp sells $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)
on Wednesday sold $1.0 billion of global notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    HSBC, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Nomura
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SWEDISH EXPORT CREDIT CORP	
	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.75 PCT    MATURITY    05/30/2017	
TYPE NOTES      ISS PRICE 99.653   FIRST PAY   11/30/2012	
MOODY'S Aa1     YIELD 1.823 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/30/2012   	
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 108.9 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
	
 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
