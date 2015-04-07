FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA staff: Swedish Match snus proposal raises questions
April 7, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA staff: Swedish Match snus proposal raises questions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised “concerns” as to whether Swedish Match AB’s proposed change to warnings on its snus smokeless tobacco products adequately reflect the health risk.

The review released on Tuesday also raised questions as to whether the positive impact of snus on smoking rates in Sweden would also be seen in the United States if the agency grants the company’s request to claim its snus products are less risky than cigarettes.

The FDA’s initial findings come two days ahead of a meeting of outside experts who will discuss Swedish Match’s application and recommend whether the company should be allowed to make a modified risk claim. The agency is not obligated to follow the advice of its expert panels but typically does so.

The reviewers said they were not certain that the products Swedish Match sells in the United States contain comparable or fewer harmful constituents than those it sells in Sweden, or that consumers would fully understand the company’s proposed warning.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

