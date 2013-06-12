FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish govt gives up on ending EU ban on wet snuff -report
June 12, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish govt gives up on ending EU ban on wet snuff -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Sweden sees no hope of overturning a European-wide sales ban on tobacco-based wet snuff and will concentrate on protecting its right to sell the product at home, a minister was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The European Union banned the sale of wet snuff, which is known as snus, in 1992. As the EU is updating its tobacco directive, Sweden had pushed for the ban to be overturned, a move that would favour snus producer Swedish Match.

“In regards to the question of exports, there isn’t any chance of success,” national news agency TT quoted Swedish Minister for Children and the Elderly Maria Larsson as saying.

Larsson, Sweden’s representative in the EU talks on updating the tobacco directive, could not be reached for comment.

A Swedish Match spokeswoman said it was too early to say what Larsson’s comments regarding snus meant. Snus is sold in small pouches which are tucked under the lip.

“But it would clearly be a disappointment should the Swedish government really have decided to abandon its long-running efforts to allow Swedish products to trade under equal terms as those from other countries, especially the most harmful of tobacco products - cigarettes,” Rupini Bergstrom said.

Sweden has an opt out from the current rules which allow snus to be sold in the Nordic country.

Larsson said Sweden’s ability to control domestic snus sales could still be affected by the new directive, which contains proposals to ban certain flavourings in tobacco products.

Snus made up around 40 percent of 2012 sales for Swedish Match and more than 60 percent of the company’s 3.7 billion crown ($568.61 million) annual profit. ($1 = 6.5072 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
