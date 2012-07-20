FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. snus push dents Swedish Match Q2 margin
July 20, 2012 / 7:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. snus push dents Swedish Match Q2 margin

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Operating profit 1.08 mln SEK vs forecast 1.06 mln

* Snuff margin 44.7 pct vs forecast 45.9 pct

* U.S. cheap cigar volumes +11 pct vs +36 pct in Q1 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Cigar and snuff maker Swedish Match said on Friday it would keep up efforts to sell more moist Swedish-style snuff, called snus, outside Scandinavia after such investments squeezed its snuff margin in the second quarter, sending int shares down.

Operating margin at the snus and snuff division, which makes up more than half of group profit, shrank more than expected, squeezed by significantly higher investments for snus internationally, especially in the United States.

It landed at 44.7 percent from 45.3 percent, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll for 45.9 percent.

Snus, which is put under the lip, mostly in pouches, is sold mainly in Sweden and Norway. It is banned in the European Union except Sweden, where the market is mature.

To differentiate itself in the United States - the world’s biggest wet snuff market - the rival to Altria Group Inc, Reynolds American Inc and BAT wants to grow sales of snus, which is pasteurised while U.S. moist snuff is fermented.

“In the U.S. we will expand distribution and invest further in marketing activities to build awareness and generate trial. In SMPM International, the plan is to add at least one additional test market during the year.”

Swedish Match is testing snus in Canada and the Russian city of St. Petersburg through SMPM International, a venture with Phillip Morris.

Volume growth at Swedish Match’s U.S. cheap cigar business, which has been substantial in recent years, slowed to 11 percent from 36 percent in the previous quarter, with local currency sales growth slowing to 4 percent from 20 percent.

Its shares were down 3.7 percent at 0715 GMT, to their lowest levels since late June.

Swedish Match however stood by guidance for growing sales and profit this year on the back of solid developments for the Snus and snuff unit and the cheap U.S. cigars.

“We expect both the Scandinavian snus market and the U.S. market for moist snuff to continue to grow in volume terms in 2012,” it said.

“In the U.S. mass market cigar business, ... we expect to continue to grow faster than the overall market and generate increased sales and profits in local currency.”

Group operating profit grew to 1.08 billion crowns ($156 million) from a year-earlier 904 million, roughly in line with a mean forecast for 1.06 billion.

The result was supported by unexpectedly high profits at the top-end cigars and pipe tobacco joint venture Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG).

$1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
