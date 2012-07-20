FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Match Q2 op profit in line with forecast
July 20, 2012 / 6:27 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish Match Q2 op profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Cigar and snuff maker Swedish Match posted second-quarter operating profit roughly in line with market expectations on Friday and stood by guidance for further sales and profit growth this year.

Operating profit grew to 1.08 billion Swedish crowns ($155.71 million) from a year-earlier 904 million and compared with a mean forecast for 1.06 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However, the snus and snuff margin was below the analysts’ average forecast.

“For the full year 2012, we expect continued growth in revenues and operating profit led by a solid development for Snus and snuff and Other tobacco products,” the group said in a statement. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

