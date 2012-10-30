FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Match Q3 op profit lags consensus
October 30, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish Match Q3 op profit lags consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted third-quarter operating profit below market expectations on Tuesday and stood by guidance for further sales and profit growth this year.

Operating profit grew to 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($153 million) from a year-earlier 983 million and compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The snus and snuff margin was above the analysts’ average forecast. ($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek)

