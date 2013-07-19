FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Match Q2 operating profit misses consensus
July 19, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Swedish Match Q2 operating profit misses consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted on Friday a bigger drop than expected in second-quarter operating profits.

Operating profit fell 11 percent from a year ago to 968 million crowns against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.02 billion.

The snus and snuff margin was 44.4 percent, higher than expected.

The company repeated that operating profit from the snus and snuff product area would probably be lower this year than in 2012, and said investments for growth for snus internationally would be largely in line with the second half of 2012. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom: Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

