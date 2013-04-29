FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swedish Match Q1 operating profit tops consensus
April 29, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Swedish Match Q1 operating profit tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted a 6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profits on Monday, boosted by the sale of real estate.

Operating profit was 1 billion Swedish crowns ($152.24 million) against 972 million a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 936 million.

However the profit included a 159 million gain from selling real estate.

The snus and snuff margin was higher than expected.

The company repeated it expected operating profit from the snus and snuff product area will probably be lower this year than in 2012. ($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns)

