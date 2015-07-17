FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swedish Match Q2 operating profit just lags expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Swedish Match Q2 operating profit just lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional snaps with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported second-quarter operating profits just below market expectations on Friday, and a snus and snuff margin just above forecasts.

Swedish Match said its snus market share in main market Sweden grew from the first quarter.

Operating profit rose to 1.02 billion crowns ($119.4 million) from a year-ago 941 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.03 billion.

The result includes a 42 million crown charge related to the relocation of distribution facilities in Sweden.

The snus and snuff operating profit margin shrank to 40.5 percent from 44.4 percent, against a forecast 40.2 percent.

$1 = 8.5454 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

