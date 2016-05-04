FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Match Q1 snus and snuff margin beats expectations
May 4, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Swedish Match Q1 snus and snuff margin beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Wet snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported a higher than expected adjusted first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday as its snus and snuff margin beat expectations.

It said operating profit before larger items affecting comparability and share of profit in Scandinavian Tobacco Group, which was listed in the quarter, grew to 939 million crowns ($117 million) from a year-earlier 866 million.

The mean forecast for operating profit from product areas in a Reuters poll of analysts was 894 million.

The operating margin for snus and snuff grew more than expected to 41.8 percent from 38.2 percent in the year-ago quarter, against a forecast of 38.7 percent. ($1 = 8.0437 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
