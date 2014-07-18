FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Match Q2 operating profit in line with consensus
July 18, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish Match Q2 operating profit in line with consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted on Friday a second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations and said it expected the U.S. cigar market to remain very competitive this year.

Operating profit fell to 941 million Swedish crowns ($137.81 million) from 968 million a year ago, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 943 million.

The snus and snuff margin was 44.4 percent, higher than the expected 43.8 percent. ($1 = 6.8283 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

