BRIEF-Swedish Match sees snus market volume growth in 2014
May 9, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match sees snus market volume growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Match : * Says we expect both the scandinavian snus market and the US market for moist

snuff and snus to continue to grow in volume terms in 2014 * Says in Sweden as well as in the US moist snuff market, we expect value

priced products to grow faster than the overall market * Says the expected faster growth of value priced products in Sweden is likely

to imply some negative mix effects. * Says for cigars in the US, Swedish Match expects the market to remain highly

competitive during 2014

