BRIEF-Sobi exercises opt-in right for Elocta
November 21, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sobi exercises opt-in right for Elocta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab: Sobi exercises opt-in right for Elocta(tm)

* Says will make a payment to Biogen Idec of USD 10 million, which will be held in escrow pending the EU regulatory approval of Elocta.

* Says to take over final development and commercialisation of Elocta for the territory composed of Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets

* Sobi estimates the total repayment obligation to Biogen Idec to reach approximately USD 240 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

