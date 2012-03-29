FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

Swee Hong plans S$20 mln Singapore IPO-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore civil engineering firm Swee Hong Engineering Construction is planning an initial public offering to raise about S$20 million ($16 million), a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

The source declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Swee Hong is involved in several projects including the upcoming “Gardens by the Bay”, a new tourist attraction, the company said on its website.

Singapore’s IPO market has picked up this month after a dull start to the year as equity markets recover and bankers become more confident about listing companies.

Cordlife Group Ltd, a cord blood and tissue banking service provider, rose as much as 38 percent from its IPO price on its debut on Thursday, while three other companies including Indonesia’s Bumitama Agri have filed draft prospectus.

Swee Hong’s IPO is being managed by China Construction Bank , which is trying to gain a foothold in Singapore’s equity capital market. The Chinese bank managed property and construction group TA Corporation’s IPO late last year. ($1 = 1.2577 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

