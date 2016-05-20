FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SWH to issue 28th convertible bonds worth 6 bln won
May 20, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SWH to issue 28th convertible bonds worth 6 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - SWH CO., LTD. :

* Says it to issue the 28th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of July 20, 2019, yield to maturity of 1.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,803 won per share, and a conversion period from July 20, 2017 to June 20, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VXee4S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

