BRIEF-SWH to issue 28th convertible bonds worth 6 bln won

May 20 (Reuters) - SWH CO., LTD. :

* Says it to issue the 28th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of July 20, 2019, yield to maturity of 1.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,803 won per share, and a conversion period from July 20, 2017 to June 20, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VXee4S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)