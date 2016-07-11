Swiber flags delay in $200 mln preference share subscription

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings, a Singapore-based oilfield services firm, said its subsidiary was seeking legal advice after the payment for a proposed $200 million preference share subscription was delayed.

The company said the subscriber, AMTC Ltd, had agreed to subscribe to 1,000 preference shares issued by Swiber Investment Ltd (SIL) on June 9, but had failed to make the payment by the mutually agreed date of June 29.

“SIL has engaged legal advisors to advise on the possible legal options,” Swiber said in a statement.

UK-based AMTC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last week, Swiber warned that a $710 million offshore field development project in West Africa had likely fallen behind schedule. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)